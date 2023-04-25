Mays gets probation for conduct at Flint City Council meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Councilman Eric Mays won't spend any more time in jail after a jury convicted him of disorderly conduct during a meeting a year ago.
Genesee County District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley sentenced Mays on Tuesday to spend six months on probation, according to court records. He also must pay nearly $700 of fines and court costs.
A jury in Genesee County District Court found Mays guilty of disorderly conduct in March. The charge stemmed from his conduct during an April 22, 2022, Flint City Council meeting.
A Flint police officer handcuffed Mays, escorted him out of the meeting and issued him a ticket.
After the guilty verdict in March, Mays said he "can't believe the verdict based on the facts of the case." He planned to place a motion to set aside the jury's decision.