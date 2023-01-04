McRoberts family pleads with driver to come forward 31 years after deadly crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and family members are pleading with the hit-and-run driver who killed a Midland County bicyclist 31 years ago to come forward.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office also asks anyone with information about the death of Gregory McRoberts to contact investigators.
McRoberts was last seen on the evening of Dec. 12, 1991, when he left home on his bicycle. He planned to ride over to his disabled vehicle parked at the Silver Creek Inn on South Meridian Road.
McRoberts was never seen alive again. His family reported him missing on Dec. 16, 1991, and his body was discovered in a deep ditch along South Meridian Road on Jan. 4, 1992, near his damaged bicycle.
Investigators determined that the wrecked bicycle and vehicle parts located near the scene likely were the result of a hit-and-run crash. However, no suspects have been arrested in the case.
McRoberts' family received an unsigned letter in 2005 from someone claiming to be the hit-and-run driver. The letter writer expressed remorse for the crash and told the family they are living with inescapable guilt for what happened.
The letter says that the writer spoke with an attorney and friend about their involvement in the crash. They also claimed to have developed a personal relationship with God and asked McRoberts' family for forgiveness.
Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene issued a statement 31 years after McRoberts' body was found, saying the McRoberts family wants the driver to come forward so their questions can be answered.
Greene said the family is "willing to offer forgiveness so that they all can finally have the healing and closure needed to move forward." He quoted a Bible passage from James 5:16.
"Enough time has passed, it is time to be set free of this burden and 'confess your sins one to another…so that you may be healed,'" Greene wrote in Wednesday's statement.
Anyone with information about McRoberts' death should call the Midland County Sheriff's Office tip line at 989-839-4609 and set up an appointment to speak to someone.