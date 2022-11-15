'Meet the Putmans' patriarch released from jail

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The patriarch of a former reality TV family from Mid-Michigan has been released from custody.

William Putman of "Meet the Putmans" fame was released from the Tuscola County Jail on Monday. He spent most of his jail sentence for an assault conviction in a hospital before returning to jail last week.

Putman was convicted in September of four counts of assault and battery after a confrontation with construction workers at a medical facility his family is building in Caro. He was sentenced on Oct. 4 to spend 30 days in jail.

Putman was back in court Monday for a contempt hearing related to his hospital stay. Judge Jason Bitzer found Putman in contempt, but gave him no added jail time.

Instead, Putman received an additional $7,500 fine. He was emotional as he spoke about the past couple of months.

"You say you think I'm punished enough. Oh my gosh, I am a shell of what I used to be. I can't even ... I can't even walk," Putman told the judge.

Despite leaving custody today, Putman now has to serve one year of probation and perform 200 hours of community service.