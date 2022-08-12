Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area.

Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend more time behind bars. Instead, he will spend five years under probation supervision.

Webb pleaded no contest earlier this year to gang membership, conspiracy to train with firearms for civil disorder and carrying a firearm while committing a felony. A charge of larceny was dropped in exchange for his plea.

“Make no mistake, these are violent gangs intent on harming others and their actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Webb got involved in The Base when he was 17 and hosted a hate camp on his property in 2019 for the group. Members conducted tactical firearms training and paramilitary-style drills during the camp, Nessel said.

The Base is a white supremacist hate group that advocates and trains members for a race war or violent acts aimed at overthrowing the government. The group wanted to set up areas of white supremacist rule, including in the Upper Peninsula.

Nessel said three of the suspects were the first in Michigan to face a charge of and plead guilty to conspiring to train for a civil disorder.

Justen Watkins and Alfred Gorman were charged in 2020 for terrorizing a family at their home in Dexter. They also posted photos on social media with the following caption: “The Base sends greetings to Daniel Harper of the Antifa podcast ‘I Don’t Speak German.’”

After Washtenaw County authorities filed charges in that case, investigators discovered that Watkins, Thomas Denton and Tristan Webb entered two vacant Michigan Department of Corrections properties in Caro a few weeks earlier.

Police say the three men were scouting the unused prison facilities as possible "hate camp" training grounds.

Watkins pleaded guilty to gang membership in Washtenaw County related to intimidating the Dexter family. He pleaded guilty in Tuscola County to conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder and felony firearms.

Denton pleaded no contest in Tuscola County to felony firearms and conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder. He was sentenced to spend nine months to four years in prison.

Gorman pleaded guilty to gang membership in Washtenaw County and received a sentence of four months on probation.