Members of Tuscola County hate group The Base plead to felony charges

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four members of a Tuscola County hate group have made pleas to charges from two separate incidents in Michigan in 2020.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that four members of The Base made pleas in court and received sentences for incidents that took place in Dexter and Caro.

The Base is a white supremacist hate group that advocates and trains members for a race war or violent acts aimed at overthrowing the government. The group wanted to set up areas of white supremacist rule, including in the Upper Peninsula.

Nessel said three of the suspects were the first in Michigan to face a charge of and plead guilty to conspiring to train for a civil disorder.

Justen Watkins and Alfred Gorman were charged in 2020 for terrorizing a family at their home in Dexter. They also posted photos on social media with the following caption: “The Base sends greetings to Daniel Harper of the Antifa podcast ‘I Don’t Speak German.’”

After Washtenaw County authorities filed charges in that case, investigators discovered that Watkins, Thomas Denton and Tristan Webb entered two vacant Michigan Department of Corrections properties in Caro a few weeks earlier.

Police say the three men were scouting the unused prison facilities as possible "hate camp" training grounds.

Watkins, the alleged leader of The Base, pleaded guilty to gang membership in Washtenaw County related to intimidating the Dexter family. He pleaded guilty in Tuscola County to conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder and felony firearms.

Watkins is awaiting sentencing in both counties. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the gang membership charge.

"These cases continue to serve as an example of what can be accomplished through the coordinated action of law enforcement investigation and prosecution at all levels of government,” said Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

Webb pleaded no contest in Tuscola County to gang membership, conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder and felony firearm. He is awaiting sentencing in Tuscola County Circuit Court.

Denton pleaded no contest in Tuscola County to felony firearms and conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder. He was sentenced to spend nine months to four years in prison.

Gorman pleaded guilty to gang membership in Washtenaw County and received a sentence of four months on probation.

“Securing these convictions on the conspiracy to train for civil disorder holds significance for many reasons,” Nessel said. “They reiterate this office’s commitment to protecting Michigan residents, they create a historic precedent in our state’s court system and they convey the real danger domestic terrorism poses here and around the country."