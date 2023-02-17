Men charged in plot to kidnap Whitmer will have cases joined together

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have their cases joined together.
Prosecutors said that the five men who aided in the plot to kidnap Whitmer went as far to watch the house and area around where Whitmer was located.
Antrim County Circuit Court approved the state’s motions to join the cases for the trial and will allow co-conspirator statements.
The defendants each filed an objection or form of response and will be back in court in March.
The trial is set for August.