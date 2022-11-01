Metamora man accused of attacking driver in incident that left girlfriend dead

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Metamora man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that accuse him of attacking the driver of a pickup truck in a weekend incident that left his girlfriend dead.

Police say 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation for the incident on M-59 at Adams Road in Rochester Hills early Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Rasmussen was riding in the back seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck heading west on M-59 when he grabbed the steering wheel and tried to strangle the driver.

The driver, who was identified as a 31-year-old man from Otter Lake, stopped the pickup truck along M-59 near the end of the freeway entrance ramp from Adams Road around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison was riding in the front passenger seat of the truck when the attack happened. She and the Otter Lake man fled on foot after the truck came to a stop.

However, police say an Audi Q7 not connected with the earlier attack hit Ratliff on M-59 while she was running about 100 feet from the truck. An ambulance rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rasmussen remained in custody Tuesday at the Oakland County Jail after arraignment on $25,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

The sheriff's office continues looking for an unknown color 2017 to 2019 model year Audi Q7 with front end damage, which likely includes a broken lower grille area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the hit-and-run vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver should call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.