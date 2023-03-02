Michigan AG says she was among those targeted in threat to kill Jewish members of state government

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan man allegedly threatened on social media to kill Jewish members of the Michigan government, the FBI said, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was among those targeted.
Jack Eugene Carpenter III is accused in a criminal complaint of making threatening interstate communications when he tweeted last month a threat to "carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don't leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem. Because I can Legally do that, right?"
The threatening messages were posted on Twitter by a username of "TemperedReason." The FBI tracked the ownership of that account to Carpenter, who lives in Tipton in Lenawee County.
Carpenter's Twitter account also claimed he declared a sovereign country called New Israel in a 9-mile radius around his residence on Lake View Drive in Tipton.
Investigators say Carpenter was in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, when he allegedly posted the threatening messages to Twitter. He had asked his mother for money to pay for a return trip back to Michigan, but she refused.
On Thursday morning, Nessel, a Democrat, tweeted, "The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials."
Her tweet embedded an article from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency citing the case.
Carpenter is in custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon, though the attorney general's office said a first appearance could come as early as Thursday.
Carpenter is being represented by a public defender.