Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said DNR Sgt. Grant Emery.
DNR conservation officers were on patrol near the Tippy Dam in Manistee County, when a fisherman alerted them to the Colorado anglers downstream using illegal tackle.
The officers found the group still fishing and allegedly observed them using the illegal gear. Authorities say the Colorado fishermen tried to cut their lines to conceal the illegal tackle and fishing techniques.
“While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods,” Emery said.
Nobody from the Colorado group had a valid fishing license for Michigan waters. They had 17 salmon with them, along 40 to 50 more packed in coolers in their vehicles -- some of which already had been filleted.
The DNR says the fishermen legally could have possessed only 30 salmon if they were properly licensed, so they were over the limit. But without valid fishing licenses the group was not allowed to have any fish.
“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” Emery said.
All members of the Colorado fishing group, who were not identified, received tickets for using an illegal method to take salmon, taking an overlimit of salmon and fishing without a license.
They all have until Oct. 21 to contact Manistee County District Court to face a judge for arraignment on their charges. They face over $4,600 of fines and court costs if convicted.