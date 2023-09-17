 Skip to main content
Michigan Gaming Control Board cracking down on 'illegal gambling'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The week of Sept. 11 - Sept. 17 is "Legal, Regulated Gaming Protects Players" week, designated by the American Gaming Association.

Sheldon Neeley, Cynthia Neeley, and Henry Williams

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley (left) and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (right) recently met with Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams (center) in Flint to discuss efforts to combat illegal gaming in the city. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

In late August, Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams met with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley to discuss strategies to help deter and crack down on illegal gambling in Flint.

On Aug. 23, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) seized 50 gambling devices and $13,260 in suspected gambling proceeds from an alleged storefront casino operating under the name of "The Flint Arcade." The location was raided the previous year on Aug. 18, 2022. The MGCB suspected illegal gambling at the "Cellular Vault" when a search found 43 computers used for gambling and more than $2,500 in winnings and gambling proceeds.

Unlicensed casinos, unauthorized online gambling platforms, underground sports betting operations, or any other form of wagering that is not regulated by the MGCB are all considered forms of illegal gaming.

Michigan residents can report illegal or suspicious gambling activity anonymously by calling the 24-hour tipline at 1-888-314-2682 or by sending a message (not anonymous) to MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

