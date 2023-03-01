Michigan Parole Board hears Saginaw man's request for release

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man sentenced for his role in the death of two men a quarter century ago spoke in favor of his possible release on Tuesday.
The Michigan Parole Board held a public hearing for 43-year-old Calvin Cameron, who was sentenced to life in prison in Saginaw County in 1998 for the murders of 64-year-old Earl Randolph and 38-year-old Joseph Haynes.
Cameron was 18 at the time of the killings. He was acquitted of first-degree murder, but a jury convicted him of conspiring to commit first-degree murder.
Elliott Whittington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to prison.
"My role is conspiracy -- planning, conspiring together with my codefendant to committing this particular crime," Cameron said. "Ambushing these people and holding them basically like at gunpoint."
Family members spoke in support of Cameron's release during Tuesday's hearing. The decision will go before the Michigan Parole Board for a vote.