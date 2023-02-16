Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 handguns used in mass shooting

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of sleet and freezing rain will expand across the area this afternoon. The precipitation will change over to snow and sleet after 8 PM. Peak precipitation intensity is expected between 3 PM and Midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&