Michigan State Police arrest man accused of attacking Sault Post

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police arrested a man Thursday accused of shooting at and torching several patrol cars parked outside the Sault Ste. Marie post early Wednesday.

Police did not immediately identify the man arrested at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie.

Investigators say a man opened fire on several patrol cars parked outside the Sault Ste. Marie post and lit them on fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance camera images show the suspect douse them in gasoline before the fire was reported.

No troopers were outside or in the patrol cars when the incident occurred, so no injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They asked the public to avoid their worksites and remain vigilant on Wednesday while the manhunt continued.