Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning.

A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit.

Troopers clocked another driver at 97 mph along the same stretch of freeway hours later. Both drivers received tickets for their very excessive speed.

Earlier Monday, Michigan State Police in the Detroit area caught a driver traveling at 114 mph on I-696. Troopers arrested that driver after allegedly finding an unregistered handgun under the passenger.

Michigan State Police and dozens of other law enforcement agencies statewide continue to work overtime on extra speed enforcement patrols through the end of February.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is paying for the extra patrols using federal funds. The patrols are design to combat a rise in speeding since the COVID-19 pandemic started.