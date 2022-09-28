Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into an assault complaint against the director of public safety in Bay City.

On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment. He was upset with the noise and commotion the teens were causing.

The video appears to show Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into midsection of one of the teens. Cecchini was placed on leave while Michigan State Police conduct an investigation into the incident.

The report was forwarded to Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko. She will review the case to decide whether criminal charges should be filed or she could forward it to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.