Michigan State Police helicopter helps catch theft suspect in Flint

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to briefly heavy snow this morning. Motorists should expect snow covered and slippery roads, along with reduced visibility. Snow will gradually taper off this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&