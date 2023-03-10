Michigan State Police helicopter helps catch theft suspect in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eyes from the sky in a Michigan State Police helicopter led officers on the ground to a theft suspect in Flint late Thursday.
Crew members in the Trooper 6 helicopter spotted a 35-year-old man from Pontiac driving a Jeep Compass at a high rate of speed before stopping at a residence on Copeman Boulevard in Flint around 10:30 p.m.
The helicopter crew radioed information about the suspect's location to troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post. Troopers spotted the Jeep after it left the house and pulled over the suspect on Wisner Street a few blocks away.
The suspect pulled over and stopped, but drove off while troopers were talking with him. Michigan State Police say they did not pursue the suspect on the ground, but Trooper 6 continued monitoring it from above.
The suspect eventually abandoned the Jeep about a mile east in the 3300 block of Mildred Street and ran off on foot. The helicopter continued following him from above and directed police on the ground to his location.
The video shows troopers tackle the suspect in a yard and place him under arrest.
Michigan State Police say the suspect had broken into a house in Flint just before the helicopter spotted him and stole the Jeep from the homeowner.
The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of home invasion, unlawfully driving away an automobile, fleeing or eluding police, resisting or obstructing police, cocaine possession and driving on a suspended license.
The suspect, who police did not identify, remained in the Genesee County Jail on Friday while awaiting arraignment.