Michigan State Police helicopter tracks alleged teenage car thief

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped track a 17-year-old car thief from overhead Saturday night, leading to his arrest.
A trooper recognized the vehicle reported stolen from Mt. Morris Township around 10:50 p.m. Saturday and tried to make a traffic stop. However, the teenage driver sped off.
The trooper did not chase the vehicle on the ground, but the Michigan State Police Trooper 3 helicopter was overhead and tracked it from above.
Police say the vehicle eventually stopped and four occupants ran away on foot. The helicopter followed the 17-year-old driver, who crawled through the window of a nearby residence and tried to hide inside.
Michigan State Police arrested the teen. The three other occupants remained on the loose Monday.