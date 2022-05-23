Michigan State Police identify men allegedly rummaging through Gaylord tornado debris

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified two men accused of rummaging through debris in a Gaylord mobile home park hit hard by a tornado.

Michigan State Police say the men were spotted in the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Troopers allegedly saw the men rummaging through debris at destroyed homes.

The men ran into a wooded area south of the neighborhood when police tried to talk with them.

Michigan State Police said one of the men contacted the Gaylord Post soon after investigators released information Monday morning trying to identify them. There was no immediate word on whether then men will be charged with any crimes.

Anyone with information about the men should call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.

The Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park took a direct hit from the EF-3 tornado that hit Gaylord on Friday afternoon. Two residents of the park in their 70s died from injuries sustained in the storm.

At least 44 other people were hospitalized after the storm, which caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

The tornado cut a path more than 16.5 miles long and 200 yards wide through the west side of Gaylord with peak winds topping 150 mph. The twister was on the ground for about 20 minutes.