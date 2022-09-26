Michigan State Police looking for possible sex assault victims of 82-year-old

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for additional sex assault victims of an 82-year-old man already under investigation in three cases.
Police say Richard Bernard Walser of Mio was accused of several sex crimes in August 2021 after a report to law enforcement from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center.
Walser was arrested on several criminal sexual conduct charges from that case and released from custody on bond. Since then, a second alleged victim came forward, leading to a second investigation into Walser.
He was arraigned last Friday on the following charges from the second investigation:
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Gross indecency between a male and female.
- Assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.
Michigan State Police are conducting a third investigation into another alleged victim of Walser. No charges have been filed as a result of that case while police continue looking into the unspecified claims.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted by Walser to come forward. Alleged victims can call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.