Michigan State Police: Man seeks expungement of drunk driving charge while drunk

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Traverse City man is accused of driving drunk to a Michigan State Police post to seek expungement on an earlier drunken driving charge.
Police say the 54-year-old drove to the Michigan State Police post in Traverse City on Tuesday to get fingerprints taken as part of the expungement process for a charge of operating while impaired from 14 years ago.
Troopers smelled an odor of alcohol on the man's breath while they were taking fingerprints and noticed other signs that he was intoxicated.
Michigan State Police arrested the 54-year-old, who was not identified Wednesday, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Police brought the man to Munson Healthcare in Traverse City for a blood draw before taking him to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
"There is an excellent chance you will be arrested if you drive to a Michigan State Police Post while intoxicated," said Lt. Derek Carroll, who is the public information officer for Michigan State Police in the northern Lower Peninsula.