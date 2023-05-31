 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Michigan State Police: Man seeks expungement of drunk driving charge while drunk

  • Updated
  • 0

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Traverse City man is accused of driving drunk to a Michigan State Police post to seek expungement on an earlier drunken driving charge.

Police say the 54-year-old drove to the Michigan State Police post in Traverse City on Tuesday to get fingerprints taken as part of the expungement process for a charge of operating while impaired from 14 years ago.

Troopers smelled an odor of alcohol on the man's breath while they were taking fingerprints and noticed other signs that he was intoxicated.

Michigan State Police arrested the 54-year-old, who was not identified Wednesday, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Police brought the man to Munson Healthcare in Traverse City for a blood draw before taking him to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

"There is an excellent chance you will be arrested if you drive to a Michigan State Police Post while intoxicated," said Lt. Derek Carroll, who is the public information officer for Michigan State Police in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you