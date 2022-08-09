Michigan State Police: Man threw rock from moving vehicle, injured 7-year-old girl

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing a rock from a moving vehicle and hitting a minivan, injuring a 7-year-old girl inside.
Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton of Gaylord was driving a Jeep on Plywood Road in Otsego County's Evergreen Township when his ex-girlfriend passed in a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
She was riding with her new boyfriend and her two young children around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, when the incident happened.
Clifton allegedly slammed on the brakes, made a U-turn, drove up behind his ex-girlfriend's truck, followed them onto McCoy Road, passed them, slammed on the brakes again and threw a rock out of his window at the pickup truck.
Police say the large rock bounced off the truck and crashed through the windshield of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction. The 7-year-old girl riding in the Caravan sustained injuries from flying glass.
Investigators found the large rock inside the Caravan and retrieved it as evidence.
Clifton was arraigned in Otsego County District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and littering. A judge set his bond at $2,000.