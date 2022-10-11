Michigan State Police rescue 21-year-old woman from alleged sex trafficking

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A missing persons report with the Michigan State Police Lapeer Post ended with troopers rescuing a 21-year-old woman from an alleged sex trafficking ring near Detroit.
Investigators say the woman's family in Lapeer County reported her missing and later discovered online advertisements circulating around Oakland County selling sexual encounters with her.
Michigan State Police tracked down the unidentified woman's location to the Marvin Gardens Motel in Southfield. The Saginaw resident told police that a 33-year-old man she met online forced her into sex trafficking.
The woman added that the suspect had control of her phone and would park outside rooms where she met people for "dates."
Investigators interviewed two other females at the Marvin Gardens Motel who possibly were involved in the sex trafficking operation.
A Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team located the 33-year-old male suspect and took him into custody after a traffic stop. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his house in Detroit, where they seized several pieces of potential evidence.
Michigan State Police say the suspect remained in custody on Tuesday while an investigation into the alleged sex trafficking operation continued. No charges have been announced while prosecutors look over evidence.
The 21-year-old woman returned to her family, where police say she continues recovering.