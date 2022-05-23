Michigan State Police rescue possible sex trafficking victim from Mid-Michigan

INKSTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a girl reported missing from Mid-Michigan and possibly sex trafficked was rescued during a traffic stop in the Detroit area over the weekend.
Troopers pulled over a Toyota for running a stop sign at the intersection of Norfolk Street and Princess Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found two adult males and a juvenile female inside.
The girl had been reported missing to the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department.
While investigators spoke with her, the juvenile indicated that she was a victim of sex trafficking. Authorities brought her to the Michigan State Police Flint Post, where she was reunited with her family and received additional help.
One of the men riding in the back seat of the Toyota was arrested for carrying an open container of alcohol and a pill bottle containing suspected crack cocaine. He remained in custody over the weekend for a parole violation.
Authorities will continue investigating the sex trafficking allegations involving the young girl. No charges were announced from that part of the investigation over the weekend.