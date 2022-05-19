 Skip to main content
Michigan State Police searching for Midland County man on the run

MSP Bay Region Twitter

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police choppers and K-9 teams are searching for a man on the run in Midland County.

In a tweet, MSP Bay Region said that 34-year-old Brandon Gear of Midland escaped the back of a patrol car around noon after being arrested for suspected meth possession.

The 34-year-old was last seen near 11 Mile Road between Short and Olson in Lee Township west of Midland.

Troopers say he was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Gear is not considered armed.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates.

