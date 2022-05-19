Michigan State Police searching for Midland County man on the run

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police choppers and K-9 teams are searching for a man on the run in Midland County.
In a tweet, MSP Bay Region said that 34-year-old Brandon Gear of Midland escaped the back of a patrol car around noon after being arrested for suspected meth possession.
Today at approximately 11:35am, the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post and Midland Co. Sheriff's Office were investigating a call for a suspicious situation in Lee Twp., Midland Co., at a residence on 11 Mile Rd. between Short and Olson Rd. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pCnhu0wsjR— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) May 19, 2022
The 34-year-old was last seen near 11 Mile Road between Short and Olson in Lee Township west of Midland.
Troopers say he was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt with blue jeans.
Gear is not considered armed.
