Michigan State Police serving warrants at Tuscola County residence

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police caused a stir on a rural Tuscola County roadway while serving warrants at a residence.
Troopers were in the 8000 block of Birch Run Road in Arbela Township to serve an arrest warrant and a residential search warrant related to a second-degree criminal sexual conduct case.
Police say a resident of the home was wanted on four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities couldn't provide more details on the case while the investigation continued.
Police say the suspect made threatening comments about his arrest, which led Michigan State Police to bring in additional resources to serve the warrants.
Michigan State Police had several investigators at the scene, including an armored vehicle. But police say the situation was contained and there was no danger to neighbors.
They planned to remain at the residence for several hours collecting evidence.