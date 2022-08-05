Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday.
Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
The restaurant was closed and no customers were inside. Police found the 39-year-old Owosso man outside allegedly holding a handgun when they arrived at the business and ordered him to drop the weapon.
Investigators say the 39-year-old refused to drop the gun and a trooper fired two gunshots, which hit him in the abdomen. The suspect was rushed to an area hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries Friday.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident and seek charges against the suspect. The trooper who fired shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
Reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges against the 39-year-old suspect or the trooper.