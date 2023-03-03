Michigan State Police trooper charged with assault after Saginaw arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is facing two criminal charges for his actions during an arrest in Saginaw last fall.
Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan filed charges felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery against Trooper Paul Arrowood, who works at the Tri-City Post.
The charges stem from an alleged assault while Arrowood was on duty on Sept. 4.
Arrowood and his partner encountered a man walking on Webber Street near Julius Street in Saginaw. The troopers spoke with the man, who was not identified, and they attempted to physically detain him.
Video of the incident shows Arrowood take the man to the ground and strike him several times with a closed fist. The man sustained several injuries during the incident.
Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police, said Arrowood's actions "fall outside of MSP policy and procedure and they constitute an unwarranted use of force."
Arrowood was suspended on Sept. 30 and he will remain on unpaid suspension while his case moves through the court system.
