Michigan State Police trooper charged with assault after Saginaw arrest

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND
REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

WEATHER...

* Light to moderate snow will impact portions of Southeast
Michigan during the evening commute. Pockets of heavy snow will
also be possible at times.

* Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible in some areas by
6 pm, especially between I-96 and I-69.

*  Additional snowfall likely through the remainder of the evening
and early tonight.

* Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 32 and 36 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roadways, particularly
on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Snowfall will cause reductions of visibility to less than one
mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Moderate snow and temperatures near freezing will result in;
localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates;
throughout portions of Southeast Michigan. Motorists are urged;
to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions;
by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Michigan State Police trooper charged with assault after Saginaw arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

A Michigan State Police trooper is facing two charges after an incident on Webber Street in Saginaw last September.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is facing two criminal charges for his actions during an arrest in Saginaw last fall.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan filed charges felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery against Trooper Paul Arrowood, who works at the Tri-City Post.

The charges stem from an alleged assault while Arrowood was on duty on Sept. 4.

Arrowood and his partner encountered a man walking on Webber Street near Julius Street in Saginaw. The troopers spoke with the man, who was not identified, and they attempted to physically detain him.

Video of the incident shows Arrowood take the man to the ground and strike him several times with a closed fist. The man sustained several injuries during the incident.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police, said Arrowood's actions "fall outside of MSP policy and procedure and they constitute an unwarranted use of force." 

Arrowood was suspended on Sept. 30 and he will remain on unpaid suspension while his case moves through the court system.

Watch ABC12 News at Five for more about this case.

