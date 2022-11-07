Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend.
It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
According to investigators, the shootout happened when the trooper came in contact with the man on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street in Bay City.
Investigators said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The trooper and K-9 were not hurt.
The trooper was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for police shootings.