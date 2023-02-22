Michigan State Police trooper justified in deadly shooting of Tawas man

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crawford County prosecutor will not be filing any criminal charges against a Michigan State Police trooper who shot and killed a Tawas man during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Trooper and a cadet riding with him, who were not identified, responded to a vehicle in the ditch along I-75 near West Federal Highway in Crawford County around 8:45 p.m. Feb. 3.

They found 48-year-old David Alan Stockton in the ditch near his vehicle.

The trooper believed Stockton was intoxicated based on his speech and nonverbal actions, so the trooper began an operating while intoxicated investigation, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Sierra Koch.

She said Stockton refused to perform field sobriety tests, but he agreed to the trooper's request to take a preliminary breath test. When the trooper returned to Stockton's vehicle with the PBT, Koch's report says Stockton became agitated.

The trooper informed Stockton that he was under arrest for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. At that point, Koch said Stockton rolled up the window to his vehicle and start removing a gun from its holster.

The trooper repeatedly told Stockton not to touch the gun, but Stockton allegedly encouraged the trooper to shoot him.

"Either you are going to shoot me or I am going to shoot you," Stockton was heard saying on a recording of the incident.

Stockton removed his gun from its holster and pointed it at the trooper, who then believed his life was in danger, Koch said. The trooper fired one shot at Stockton's head.

"It is unknown why Mr. Stockton would pull out a firearm containing a full magazine of ammunition and point it at (the trooper) during a routine traffic encounter," Koch wrote in her report. "Unfortunately, this action left (the trooper) with no safe alternative other than to use deadly force in self defense."

She noted that Stockton's blood alcohol content was .181, which is more than double the legal limit to drive in Michigan. He also had marijuana in his system when the shooting occurred.

Koch ruled that the trooper's use of deadly force was "reasonable, justified and legal," so she won't file any criminal charges against the trooper.

When they arrived the officers made contact with the driver, 48-year-old David Alan Stockton. Police believe he was intoxicated.

During the encounter, the trooper shot and killed Stockton. Details of what led up to the shooting are not available at this time.

Per department policy, the trooper was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.