Michigan State Police trooper justified in deadly shooting of Tawas man

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around
10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the
largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Michigan State Police trooper justified in deadly shooting of Tawas man

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police car

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crawford County prosecutor will not be filing any criminal charges against a Michigan State Police trooper who shot and killed a Tawas man during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Trooper and a cadet riding with him, who were not identified, responded to a vehicle in the ditch along I-75 near West Federal Highway in Crawford County around 8:45 p.m. Feb. 3.

They found 48-year-old David Alan Stockton in the ditch near his vehicle.

The trooper believed Stockton was intoxicated based on his speech and nonverbal actions, so the trooper began an operating while intoxicated investigation, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Sierra Koch.

She said Stockton refused to perform field sobriety tests, but he agreed to the trooper's request to take a preliminary breath test. When the trooper returned to Stockton's vehicle with the PBT, Koch's report says Stockton became agitated.

The trooper informed Stockton that he was under arrest for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. At that point, Koch said Stockton rolled up the window to his vehicle and start removing a gun from its holster.

The trooper repeatedly told Stockton not to touch the gun, but Stockton allegedly encouraged the trooper to shoot him.

"Either you are going to shoot me or I am going to shoot you," Stockton was heard saying on a recording of the incident.

Stockton removed his gun from its holster and pointed it at the trooper, who then believed his life was in danger, Koch said. The trooper fired one shot at Stockton's head.

"It is unknown why Mr. Stockton would pull out a firearm containing a full magazine of ammunition and point it at (the trooper) during a routine traffic encounter," Koch wrote in her report. "Unfortunately, this action left (the trooper) with no safe alternative other than to use deadly force in self defense."

She noted that Stockton's blood alcohol content was .181, which is more than double the legal limit to drive in Michigan. He also had marijuana in his system when the shooting occurred.

Koch ruled that the trooper's use of deadly force was "reasonable, justified and legal," so she won't file any criminal charges against the trooper.

