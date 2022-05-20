Mid-Michigan tax preparer sent to prison for stealing clients' refunds

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin man will spend nearly four years in prison for stealing from his clients' income tax returns.
A federal judge sentenced 53-year-old Mark Patterson to 46 months in prison Friday. Patterson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion charges in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors say he stole over $600,000 from tax refunds coming to 160 clients at Schuster Tax Service in Beaverton from 2015 until he was caught in February 2020.
He diverted part of his clients' tax refunds to bank accounts that he controls and then gave the clients a fake copy of their income tax return showing a lower refund amount than they were due, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit.
“Mr. Patterson violated the trust of his clients. Rather than carry out his ethical responsibilities as a tax return preparer, this defendant stole money from his clients to enrich himself,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.
Authorities learned of Patterson's scheme when Jennifer Schuster Semer, who owns the office Patterson was working for, discovered evidence of the fraud scheme.
Prosecutors are working to secure restitution judgments for each of the clients who lost money to Patterson's scheme.