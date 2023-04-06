Mid-Michigan woman identified 43 years later as possible homicide victim

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A more than four decades old mystery is solved, as a body found in 1980 has been identified as a Bay City native.
But now that police know who the woman is, they are trying to determine who killed her and they want the public's help.
Patricia Eleanor Greenwood was born in Bay City. She also lived in Saginaw for a time. Police want to know how her remains ended up along a Lake Erie beach in Sandusky, Ohio in 1980.
"She washed up on our lakeshore, kind of sad circumstances. Nobody was able to identify her or know who she was," said Lt. Scott Dahlgren of the Sandusky Police Department in Ohio.
The decaying remains of Greenwood's body washed up on the shoreline of Lake Erie near Cedar Point on March 30, 1980. The body was clad in a dress.
"There was no purse or wallet," Dahlgren said.
Police in Ohio investigated, but the case went cold. The investigation remained dormant for years until cold case investigators took a fresh look beginning in 2020.
Police enlisted the help of the Porchlight Project, a group dedicated to funding DNA testing for cold cases in Ohio. A tissue sample was sent to Bode Technology and a DNA match was made with a Michigan family.
The woman was identified as Patricia Eleanor Greenwood on March 30, exactly 43 years after her remains were found.
The Bay County Clerk's Office confirms a 1948 birth certificate matches that exact name. Police believe she also lived in Saginaw and Traverse City for a time.
She was one of 12 children who were given up for adoption and police talked with two siblings.
"They just hadn't kept in touch and really didn't know why she would have been down here or what she was doing," Dahlgren said.
Now that DNA testing has solved one mystery, police want to know how Greenwood's remains ended up on that Lake Erie beach and who killed her.
"There are suspicions that her death was probably not of natural causes and that there is potential foul play involved," Dahlgren said.
Sandusky, Ohio police are asking anyone in the Mid-Michigan area who remembers Greenwood and has any information on why she would have been in Ohio at that time to give them a call.