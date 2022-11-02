 Skip to main content
Midland County man accused of raping stranded motorist in 1996

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say DNA evidence helped solve a 1996 rape case that went cold before made an arrest this week.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Douglas Weber was arraigned Wednesday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Weber picked up an 18-year-old woman whose car broke down and offered to drive her home. However, he allegedly drove down a two-track road and raped the woman instead.

The woman went to a local hospital, which performed a rape examination and collected samples of the suspect's bodily fluids. Police ran DNA from the samples through a federal database, but no matches were confirmed in 1996.

Detectives from the sheriff's office continued investigating the case over the past 26 years. They obtained a search warrant for Weber's DNA, which a lab says matched the samples taken from the victim in 1996.

A Michigan State Police fugitive arrest team caught Weber on Tuesday and he appeared in court for arraignment on Wednesday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Weber remained in custody at the Midland County Jail after arraignment on $500,000 bond. 

