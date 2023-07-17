Midland County resident shoots one of six intruders, police say

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of six people accused of breaking into a Midland County residence early Sunday is recovering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office says five people were attempting to get inside a residence in Warren Township around 2:35 a.m. The homeowner fired shots and hit one of the alleged intruders.
Police say the injured intruder was hospitalized in stable condition later on Sunday.
Investigators located five other alleged intruders who were accused of taking part in the break-in. All five them were taken to the Midland County Jail while awaiting criminal charges for the incident.
The sheriff's office believes the six intruders were targeting the specific residence they broke into. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police agency.