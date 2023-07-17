 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Midland County resident shoots one of six intruders, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

A Midland County resident fired gunshots and hit one of six intruders during a break-in early Sunday, police say.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of six people accused of breaking into a Midland County residence early Sunday is recovering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says five people were attempting to get inside a residence in Warren Township around 2:35 a.m. The homeowner fired shots and hit one of the alleged intruders.

Police say the injured intruder was hospitalized in stable condition later on Sunday. 

Investigators located five other alleged intruders who were accused of taking part in the break-in. All five them were taken to the Midland County Jail while awaiting criminal charges for the incident.

The sheriff's office believes the six intruders were targeting the specific residence they broke into. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police agency.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you