Midland man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and an RV

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man has been arrested in Otsego County for allegedly breaking into a home and an RV.
The Michigan State Police responded to a call in Bagley Township Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. for a home invasion. According to MSP, the victim told the dispatcher that he and his son were home when a man they did not know entered the house through the garage door and came into the kitchen. The man then took off on foot when confronted.
When a police sergeant was talking to the first victim, the next-door neighbor called and said a man was inside their RV parked in the driveway.
The description of the man who broke into the home matched the man in the RV The sergeant was able to convince him to come out and place him under arrest.
William Robert Kline, 44, from Midland, was arrested at the scene. He had several warrants for his arrest, including a felony Unauthorized Driving Away of a Vehicle from Midland.
Kline was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on two counts of Breaking and Entering without the Owners Permission. His bond was set at $100. He is scheduled to be in court again on Aug. 3.