Midland man arrested in Florida on U.S. Capitol riot charges

28-year-old Jeremy Rodgers was taken into FBI custody in Orlando.

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man has been arrested for his alleged role during the January 6 attacks.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jeremy Rodgers was taken into FBI custody in Orlando, Fla. Court documents said he was seen on surveillance footage assaulting a law enforcement officer with a flagpole.

According to the Midland Daily News, Rodgers previously ran for Midland City Council in 2018 and 2020.

The paper also said he worked on several campaigns as well.

Rodgers is currently charged with several felonies, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

