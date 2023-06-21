 Skip to main content
Midland man arrested on child pornography-related charges

Michigan State Police

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police announced that a Midland man has been arrested for child pornography-related crimes.

Timothy George Maxwell, 31, has been charged with one count of distributing child sexually abusive material and one count of possessing child sexually abusive material.

According to the Michigan State Police, Maxwell was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home.

Maxwell was arraigned in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan on June 7.

The Michigan State Police say that if you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, to report it to the CyberTipLine at missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.

