Midland Planet Fitness closes early after threat

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly made a threatening phone call to the Midland Planet Fitness Tuesday night.
Reports say that Lance Allen White was arrested Wednesday for malicious use of telecommunications services.
Police were dispatched to the Midland Planet Fitness at 6834 Eastman Avenue at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday after complaints of a threat came through.
Officers were told that a male subject called the fitness center and was upset that his membership has been deactivated. When staff told him that his membership status would not be reinstated, the male threatened to show up to the fitness center and would “be violent.”
At the time of the call, there is said to have been no mention of any weapons.
As precautionary measure, the fitness center made closed for the remainder of the night.
White is currently being held at the Midland County Jail, where he has been arraigned.