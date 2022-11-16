Midland police officer on leave after being suspected of driving while intoxicated

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland police officer is on leave after being involved in an off-duty drunk driving crash.
The crash happened last month and the officer was hospitalized for a time. Charges have been authorized and they indicate the officer is accused of being super drunk, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Midland police officer Jason Gatrell was in his personal vehicle and was off duty when he crashed into a wooded area in Midland County.
"First of all, we checked to make sure he is OK, because he is still one of our employees and wanted to make sure he was OK," said Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford.
She said that was her first reaction when she learned Gatrell was injured in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Michigan State Police say the accident happened near the corner of Monroe and Sturgeon roads just after midnight on Oct. 2. Gatrell crashed his vehicle in a wooded area and no other vehicles were involved.
Investigators say Midland County sheriff deputies were first on the scene, but called the state police IMPACT team to investigate. It's a unit devoted to cracking down on drunk and impaired driving.
Gatrell was injured and taken to the hospital.
Earlier this month, the Midland County prosecutor's office authorized three criminal charges for Gatrell, including operating with a blood alcohol level at or higher than .17 -- the charge known as "super drunk."
Ford said Gatrell has been with the department for 15 years. He's on administrative leave and could face further discipline.
"It could go anywhere to an extensive suspension all the way up to termination depending on what we discover in the investigation," Ford said.
She is waiting for body camera video and the full Michigan State Police report, as an internal investigation will be conducted as well.
"We are held to a higher standard and we are watched closer. Unfortunately this officer made a bad decision that day and he will have to deal with that," Ford said.
Gatrell's attorney, Doug Gutscher, said he is waiting to review police reports on the case. The officer is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 30.