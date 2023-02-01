Midland police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland police officer took a plea deal after he was accused of causing a crash while driving drunk.
In October 2022, Police Officer Jason Gatrell crashed his personal vehicle into a wooded area of Midland County. He has been on administrative leave since the incident.
Gatrell pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Prosecutors agreed to drop other charges in exchange for his plea.
Gartell was off duty when the crash happened last fall. He was hospitalized afterward for injuries sustained in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.