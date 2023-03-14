Midland police officer sentenced after drunk driving crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland police officer was sentenced after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Court records show Jason Gatrell was sentenced to 93 days in jail, 12 months of non-reporting probation, and counseling. As long as he completes his probation, Gatrell won't have to serve the jail time, as it was suspended by the judge.

Prosecutors said Gatrell was not on duty back in October when the crash happened near the corner of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland. They said his personal vehicle went off the road and crashed into some trees. Gatrell was injured in the crash and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Gatrell had been on administrative leave since the crash when he agreed to a plea deal in February.

As part of his probation, he will not be allowed to have possession of alcohol or drugs.

Gatrell remains a member of the Midland Police Department.