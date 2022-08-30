Missing juvenile related to homicide investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are on the scene of a suspected homicide in Saginaw.
The Michigan State Crime Lab was called to a field near Annesley and 12th streets in Saginaw Tuesday morning after a young girl's body was discovered.
Police say the investigation is connected to the report of a missing juvenile girl in that area. The girl was reported missing from a residence near the field where her body was found.
Investigators have not identified the girl or her cause of death. Police also have not provided any suspect information Tuesday morning.
