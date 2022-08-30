 Skip to main content
Missing juvenile related to homicide investigation in Saginaw

  Updated
  • 0
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are on the scene of a suspected homicide in Saginaw.

The Michigan State Crime Lab was called to a field near Annesley and 12th streets in Saginaw Tuesday morning after a young girl's body was discovered.

Police say the investigation is connected to the report of a missing juvenile girl in that area. The girl was reported missing from a residence near the field where her body was found.

Investigators have not identified the girl or her cause of death. Police also have not provided any suspect information Tuesday morning.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates on this developing story.

