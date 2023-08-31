More serious charges filed on 19-year-old accused of grabbing girl

SANDUSKY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors filed more serious charges against a man who is accused of grabbing a young girl and forcing her into a store bathroom in Sanilac County.

Court records indicate 19-year-old Andrew Jewell now faces felony charges of unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping-child enticement. He was arraigned earlier this week on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Jewell was scheduled for arraignment on the new charges Thursday afternoon.

Jewell was in the Hope Thrift Store in Sandusky last Friday when he allegedly grabbed an 8-year-old girl and pulled her into a bathroom. The girl was able to escape with the help of her family.

Jewell recently moved to Sandusky and was living at the associated Michigan House of Hope shelter. As part of that living arrangement, he helps at the thrift store.

Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester is the president of the board of that shelter and said the organization was not aware Jewell was convicted of pulling a child into a Saginaw theater last year.

He says they are reviewing their policies to ensure something like this does not happen again.