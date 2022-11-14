More than a dozen vehicles stolen from a Flint auto lot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two dozen thieves made off with more than a dozen vehicles from a Flint auto auction lot, leading to a chase and a deadly crash.
It all unfolded around 3 a.m. Police say a group of 20 broke into a secured auto auction lot on the northwest corner of Atherton Road and Saginaw Street in Flint.
"Yes they intentionally rammed the security guard's vehicle in an attempt to get away," said Flint Police Chief Terence Green.
The suspects rammed the front gate, which was closed at the time. Green said they also exchanged gunfire with he armed security guard, but no injuries were reported from the shooting.
A total of 13 vehicles were taken. Three of the suspects drove stolen vehicles south on I-475 at a high rate of speed.
"While traveling southbound on I -475, (they) were spotted by a Grand Blanc Township police officer," Green said.
The officer pursued the vehicles for 30 miles into Oakland County before the chase came to a deadly end at Joslyn Road and I-75.
"It's been reported to us that one of those three vehicles crashed in the Auburn Hills area near Oakland University," Green said.
One suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Mustang died in the crash, but no one else was injured. Police have recovered more than a half dozen of the 13 stolen vehicles.
"They recovered seven of those vehicles they have one person in custody for occupying one of those vehicles at this time," said Green.
He said an organized vehicle theft ring was behind the incident, which started in Genesee County. These types of thefts are becoming more frequent.
"It's been a common practice on lots in this area this group. We believe this organized group from the Detroit area is coming into this area and this is their mode of operations," Green said.