Most suspects in major Saginaw drug probe remain in custody after court hearings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of the 12 people arrested over the past two months as part of a major illegal drug distribution case have been ordered to be detained until their trials.
The investigation has started and details have emerged on the extremes one suspect took to hide drugs after his arrest.
The court has determined that some suspects are too dangerous to be released at this point. That was the case with both Jarquaze Townsend and Antwon Shivers, who were both ordered detained Tuesday.
Several law enforcement agencies were at a home on Davenport Avenue in Saginaw early Thursday morning, where investigators believe 32-year-old Townsend had frequented.
Townsend was one of seven people arrested last week after a more than year-long investigation into drug activity in the Saginaw area, all facing conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin charges.
Five more people were arrested in March.
The investigation actually started with the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team that eventually involved the FBI. Between 60 and 70 search warrants were conducted over the time period.
Investigators were able to listen in on the phone calls of the many of the people arrested, including Townsend, who Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris ordered detained without bond.
Morris also ordered 36-year-old Antwon Shivers of Saginaw to remain behind bars. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Turkelson said Shivers defecated more controlled substances when he arrived at the courthouse.
Turkelson said Shivers had either swallowed the drugs or hid them in his body in an effort to conceal them during the arrest.
Shivers' attorney asked the judge to allow Shivers to leave custody on Thursday to attend his brother's funeral. The judge ruled that he wouldn't leave custody, but allowed for arrangements to be made so he can view the funeral on Zoom.