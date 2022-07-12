Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots herself in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint mother is facing child abuse and weapons charges after police say her 3-year-old daughter got a hold of a handgun and shot herself in the hand.
The shooting incident happened before 5 p.m. Friday outside the Sunoco gas station on Court Street.
Michigan State Police say the 3-year-old retrieved and discharged her mother's loaded and unholstered pistol inside the vehicle while the mother was inside the store. An older sibling, who also was in the vehicle, was not injured.
The mother, a 29-year-old Flint resident, drove the 3-year-old child to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand.
Investigators say the mother was arrested for child abuse and firearms related charges. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident.