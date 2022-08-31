Mother grieving the loss of 16-month-old son killed in Montrose Township

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother is trying to put together the pieces following the death of her only son while 16-month-old Chaos Demilo McCarthy's father is behind bars for the toddler's death.
Christina McCarthy is still in shock and at a loss over losing her kids and now knowing her only son will never come home.
"He was a good kid, kind and humble," she said. "You turn music on, he wanted to dance."
Chaos' broken and battered body was discovered last Thursday in the ditch along North Morrish Road in Montrose Township. Within hours, police arrested the boy's father, 39-year-old Michael Butler, and charged him with murder.
"He wasn't garbage, thrown in a ditch. He was a great little boy," McCarthy said. "I wish he could be here and play with all those toys."
She lost custody of baby Chaos and her three other children in August after investigators determined living conditions at the abandoned house the family was staying was unfit.
"I am a great mother. I raised them with no help of anyone else," McCarthy said.
She hadn't seen Chaos for several weeks before his death and doesn't know the circumstances that led to his murder. But McCarthy believes Butler wouldn't hurt the boy intentionally.
"He wanted to get caught," McCarthy said. "I think something terrible happened and he wanted to get caught."
"That was his son. He loved his son. I can see it in his face," she added. "Something terrible happened."
McCarthy is hoping her son's death leads to change.
"You look up what chaos means, it's space between Heaven and Earth," she said. "He came from chaos. Order is going to come from his life. It has to."
Butler is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing a dead body and third-offense domestic violence.
He remains in the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings in September. He could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of murder.
The boy's life ended violently after a Genesee County judge gave custody of the toddler to his father.
ABC 12 continues to look into how the father got custody of Chaos. We have now learned it was Judge John Gadola who presided over the court hearing, not Judge Chris Christenson as earlier reported. According to court records, Judge Christenson presided over another case between Butler and McCarthy.
For some who live on Moorish Road, next to the memorial, baby Chaos will always be in their hearts.
"It just breaks my heart that the little boy didn't have a chance," said Jeanne Johnson, who lives near the scene where Chaos' body was found along North Morrish Road in Montrose Township last Thursday.
She can't bring herself to walk by the growing memorial for the 16-month-old.
"I am so sad someone would do that to a child," Johnson said. "At least he is at peace now."