Mother, neighbor accused of sex trafficking Genesee County girl

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her neighbor are facing dozens of charges stemming from allegations of sex trafficking her daughter.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton outlined 39 charges filed against the 37-year-old mother and 27 charges filed against her 59-year-old neighbor in Grand Blanc Township.
Investigators say the mother sex trafficked her daughter to the neighbor numerous times. Police learned of the sexual abuse earlier this month and launched an investigation, which culminated with the two arrests this week.
The suspects are not being identified because they have not appeared in court for arraignment by Thursday afternoon.
Court records show both the mother and her neighbor are facing 24 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime, human trafficking a minor and distributing child sexually abusive material.
The mother is facing 12 additional charges of second-degree child abuse. Both suspects face up to life in prison if they are convicted.
Investigators say the victim was 9 when the alleged sex trafficking took place. Her mother allegedly sent her over to the neighbor's residence to perform sexual acts whenever he requested.
The mother and neighbor allegedly had a scheme worked out, in which he would text message the mother to request sexual activity with the girl. The mother went with her sometimes.
A police report was filed about the alleged sexual abuse on March 6 and detectives from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department started investigating. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday and they remained in the Genesee County Jail on Thursday.
Both will appear in Genesee County District Court for arraignment soon.
