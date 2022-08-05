Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received.

The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

The bartender working at the time, Taylor, said she was closing when Ricky Potter, a well-known customer, started banging on the door. When she went to let him in, she noticed he was acting “off” and he indicated that he had a gun.

“I asked, why do you have a gun? He said it doesn’t matter," Taylor said. "That’s when I was like, I am going to lock the door and he told me to call the owner and the cops.”

The Owosso Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to the call. When they arrived, the 39-year-old Potter was outside the bar and Michigan State Police say refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon.

A Michigan State Police trooper fired two shots, striking Potter twice in the abdomen.

"It’s sad that it happened. I’m sorry for him and his family. They all come in here and I love all of them, and he is a great guy," said Taylor. "It’s sad it came to this last night."

Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.

“Police know he has mental issues, they know it and that’s why they said so many times to him, put it down, put it down," she said referring to the gun. "I guess it was nine times they told him to put it down."

Ricky Potter sustained serious internal injuries and remained hospitalized in a medically induced coma Friday.

“God bless him. He will do anything for anyone," Lorraine Potter said of her son. "He’s got so many friends.”

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into Thursday night's shooting. Per department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is under way.

The trooper involved has been with the department for two years and seven months.

Family members say Ricky Potter was carrying a BB gun during the incident, but Michigan State Police say that remained under investigation Friday. Police likely will review surveillance video from the restaurant.