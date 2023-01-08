Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls.
Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
Baker said going to prison saved her life and she’s hoping her story helps others.
"I believe God spared my life to turn it into a purpose of helping other people," Baker said in a phone interview. "I am here to be that voice and to share my story and to help other women be strong enough to leave and to know that things can turn fatal, even when you think they won’t and when we think we have the situation under control. It’s my mission in this life to share as much as I can and help as many people I can to get out of those situations."
In 2010, Baker admits to being a drug addict and her lifestyle and choices contributed to her son’s death.
"I believe that being in the lifestyle that I was leaving ultimately contributed to the death of my son, even though in those moments I thought I was making the best decision to keep my stand and myself and my other son alive," she said. "Which people may not ever understand or accept as the answer, but that is the truth. I know if I was never involved with drugs and the lifestyle I was living, my son would still be alive because I would have made better choices."
Baker understands some people believe she should not be released.
"We all deserve a second chance," she said. "I can only hope and pray that people who feel that I should remain locked up forever because of the situation that brought me here will see that there is more to the story. With time, I hope people can be educated and have compassion, because what happened to me could happen to anyone that is in a violent situation like I was."
Since going to prison, Baker said she’s turned her life around. She got sober, got her GED, an associate's degree and is taking cosmetology classes. She also mentors and works with other domestic violence survivors.
Baker’s boyfriend at the time, Brandon Hayes, is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for felony murder, child abuse and torture.