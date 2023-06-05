Mother, two sons arrested for series of crimes in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and two of her sons are behind bars together after police say they engaged in a series of crimes last weekend in Saginaw County.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man from Lakefield Township called to report a stolen vehicle complaint around 7:45 p.m. Friday. However, investigators determined the vehicle was never stolen.
Police arrested the 18-year-old on a charge of filing a false police report.
The following day, the 18-year-old's mother called Saginaw County Central Dispatch to complain about a problem with a phone card she purchased from the Saginaw County Jail to talk with her son.
The sheriff's office says the woman became irate on the phone with dispatchers and threatened to blow them up. Police returned to the family's Lakefield Township residence to investigate the alleged threat.
While there, the sheriff's office says a 21-year-old son of the woman got angry with deputies and interfered with their work. Police say they gave him several orders not to interfere, but he allegedly continued and was arrested.
The 21-year-old faces a charge of resisting or obstructing police. Deputies also arrested the men's mother on a charge of making threats.
All three family members spent the weekend behind bars at the Saginaw County Jail. Authorities have not identified them because they had not been arraigned by Monday afternoon.